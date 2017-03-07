Strip mall building partially collapses in Carson

The facade of a building in a strip mall near the California State University, Dominguez Hills campus in Carson collapsed on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response.The incident was first reported around 1 p.m. near the 600 block of E. University Drive near Avalon Boulevard.According to emergency personnel on scene, no one was trapped, but it was not clear if anyone was injured.Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officials were called to evaluate the situation.The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.