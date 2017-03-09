  • BREAKING NEWS Stolen car suspect leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Fwy - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Students, staff hold town hall demanding UCLA be made into sanctuary campus

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students and staff at UCLA held a town hall meeting Thursday in an effort to make the campus and its medical centers a sanctuary. (KABC)

By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Students and staff at UCLA held a town hall meeting Thursday in an effort to make the campus and its medical centers a sanctuary.

The groups said they are scared they could be affected by President Donald Trump's policies. While the school has shown the campus support, students and staff said it is not enough.

A list containing specific demands on how to make the campus a sanctuary campus was drawn up and presented at the meeting.

"We're asking for the university to not collaborate or cooperate with ICE and to also protect the privacy of undocumented students as a whole. We're also asking for concrete policies to protect other communities that have been targeted," student Dana Carrera said.

One of the demands involved the university not complying with federal raids, detentions and deportations unless mandated by a court order.

The meeting started around 5 p.m. and was held in a classroom at Haines Hall.

The groups plan to take their platform to university administrators next week.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformUCLAPresident Donald Trumppoliticscollege studentsWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LAPD chase stolen car on 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
More News
Top Stories
LAPD chase stolen car on 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley
Woman arrested after bizarre standoff in Pacific Palisades
S. Korean impeached president removed from office
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
Show More
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on San Francisco highway
Teen decapitated mother 'because I felt like it'
VIDEO: Suspect breaks into home through doggy door
Eastvale man used Snapchat to target boys for child porn, officials say
Tiny mussels could create big problem for water district that serves parts of SoCal
More News
Top Video
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
LAPD and LASD to compete in charity football game Saturday
LAPD steps up crosswalk enforcement after spike in pedestrians killed
Tiny mussels could create big problem for water district that serves parts of SoCal
More Video