Stun gun used in robberies at Temple City CVS, Arcadia Vons

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two stores less than 3 miles apart were robbed within less than an hour of each other with the thieves using a stun gun in both cases. Authorities are trying to figure out if the crimes are linked.

The first robbery occurred at a CVS in the 5500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Temple City around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Two women took various unknown items and tried to leave without paying for them. When an employee confronted the culprits, one of the women produced an old-style stun gun and activated it.

Sheriff's officials said the woman did not injure anyone with the stun gun. At that point, the CVS worker let the women leave.

Approximately 45 minutes later, Arcadia police officers were called to a Vons grocery store in the 700 block of W. Naomi Avenue regarding a robbery.

Police said three women in their mid-30s wearing black clothing were trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise.

The women were confronted by a store security guard, who attempted to stop them. That's when one of the women used a weapon resembling a stun gun to shock the guard.

The guard stepped back and let the women leave. He said the women fled the scene in a red vehicle traveling eastbound on Naomi Avenue.

The security guard reported a minor injury but declined immediate medical attention.

Though the two crimes both involved a stun gun, it was not confirmed if the same women were behind the robberies.
