NEWS

Charges dropped for suspect in 2016 San Bernardino shooting that left 3 dead, including 9-year-old

A mugshot of 26-year-old Trayvon Brown, whose charges were dropped Friday, April 14, 2017, in a 2016 triple murder in San Bernardino.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
An alleged gang member jailed for the 2016 murder of three people, including a father and his 9-year-old son, in San Bernardino was freed Friday after prosecutors dropped all charges against him.

Attorney's for 26-year-old Trayvon Brown stood before a judge in San Bernardino County Superior Court as prosecutors motioned for all charges against him be dropped citing insufficient evidence, according to court records.

In his first court appearance July 19, 2016, Brown pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing Travon Lamar Williams, Williams' 9-year-old son also named Travon, and family friend Samathy Mahan, 25.

(Left to right) Travon Lamar Williams, his son, also named Travon, and Samathy Mahan were killed in a triple shooting in San Bernardino on Friday, July 8, 2016.


The shooting occurred outside a liquor store Friday, July 8 around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities said a shooting suspect waited outside the business for Mahan, a documented gang member, who walked out of Superior Liquor with the boy and his father.

A man is seen in a surveillance still image outside Superior Liquor in San Bernardino.


When the three exited the store, someone shot them in an ambush-style attack, police said.

MORE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 3, including father and 9-year-old son

Williams senior did not have a criminal background, and his family was once again reeling from tragedy.

Ten years ago, Williams' twin brother Traveil was shot and killed over his cellphone.

"The only solace that we have is that he is with his twin brother now, and that his son is with him like he always wanted to be - with his dad," said Claudia Oakenfull, the victim's aunt.

Williams left behind three daughters, and his partner of eight years was unable to explain the loss to her two girls.

"It is shocking for someone that's not gang-affiliated, for someone who is so happy and smiles all the time, and someone just take him away like that," said girlfriend Shemica Lucas.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotman killedchild shotchild killedgun violencemurdercourtSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 3, including dad and son, in San Bernardino
San Bernardino police investigate killing of two men, 9-year-old boy
NEWS
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
Why the US used the MOAB bomb to target ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case
Apple receives permit to test self-driving cars
More News
Top Stories
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home
Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
VIDEO: 10-year-old Florida boy with autism arrested at school
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge has sentence commuted
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Show More
ICE detainee dies at Victorville medical center
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder
Angels legend Rod Carew's new heart, kidney came from late NFL player
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos