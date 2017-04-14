SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --An alleged gang member jailed for the 2016 murder of three people, including a father and his 9-year-old son, in San Bernardino was freed Friday after prosecutors dropped all charges against him.
Attorney's for 26-year-old Trayvon Brown stood before a judge in San Bernardino County Superior Court as prosecutors motioned for all charges against him be dropped citing insufficient evidence, according to court records.
In his first court appearance July 19, 2016, Brown pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing Travon Lamar Williams, Williams' 9-year-old son also named Travon, and family friend Samathy Mahan, 25.
The shooting occurred outside a liquor store Friday, July 8 around 9:15 p.m.
Authorities said a shooting suspect waited outside the business for Mahan, a documented gang member, who walked out of Superior Liquor with the boy and his father.
When the three exited the store, someone shot them in an ambush-style attack, police said.
Williams senior did not have a criminal background, and his family was once again reeling from tragedy.
Ten years ago, Williams' twin brother Traveil was shot and killed over his cellphone.
"The only solace that we have is that he is with his twin brother now, and that his son is with him like he always wanted to be - with his dad," said Claudia Oakenfull, the victim's aunt.
Williams left behind three daughters, and his partner of eight years was unable to explain the loss to her two girls.
"It is shocking for someone that's not gang-affiliated, for someone who is so happy and smiles all the time, and someone just take him away like that," said girlfriend Shemica Lucas.