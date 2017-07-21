LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --A man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster has turned himself in, officials said Friday.
Shortly past midnight on Tuesday, two cars crashed at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard. An 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.
The girl, identified as Emily Tobar Echeverria on a GoFundMe page, died Thursday morning.
The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., was positively identified by multiple witnesses and was seen fleeing from the scene. He was picked up by another driver, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.
A search warrant was served Wednesday at Medrano's home, but he was not found. He was believed to be with his girlfriend or fiancee, Alicia Torres, a person of interest.
LASD Detective Gilberto Borruel confirmed the suspect turned himself in on Friday. Medrano was booked for felony hit-and-run. His bail was set at $250,000.
Detectives believe Medrano caused the crash by blowing through a red light in a Volkswagen. Alcohol was also believed to be involved.
Authorities said the preliminary investigation suggests Emily Tobar was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, described to be a Scion.
The GoFundMe account was set up by loved ones to help the girl's mother.
If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Sgt. Jennings with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (661) 940-3814 or Detective Borruel at (661) 940-3813, referencing File # 917-13826-1135-251.
You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.