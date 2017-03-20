NEWS

Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting

Authorities at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway Monday in Huntington Beach after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect hospitalized.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Beacon Hill Lane and Lawn Haven Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Huntington Beach police.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a man and woman and at some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Further details into what led to the gunfire were not yet released.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not hurt.

An officer was also injured in the incident. Police said he was treated at the hospital and released.

No other information was released.
