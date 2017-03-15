NEWS

Suspect inadvertently shoots self in head during Hawthorne robbery, police say

A suspect was in critical condition after he inadvertently shot himself in the head during a robbery outside a Denny's restaurant in Hawthorne on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, police said. (Loudlabs)

HAWTHORNE (KABC) --
A robbery suspect inadvertently shot himself in the head as he was struck by a victim's vehicle early Wednesday morning outside a Denny's restaurant in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. when three people robbed a group of four victims in the parking lot of the Denny's in the 13200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to police.

As one of the suspects was leaving the scene on foot, investigators said one of the victims ran him down with a car. That suspect shot himself amid the collision and was transported to Harbor General Hospital in Torrance, where he was listed in critical condition.

His two accomplices fled the parking lot and remained at large, the Hawthorne Police Department said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The injured suspect was not immediately identified, and no descriptions of the other two robbers were available.
