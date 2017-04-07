Know your resources. If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence or other harassment, PCC has many resources available to help you. Contact any of the people below to get the help you need, and program emergency numbers into your mobile phone:

Pasadena Police Department: 911 or 626-744-4241

Student Health Services: x7244

Psychological Services: x7273 (confidential resource)

Office of Student Life: x7384

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE

Report tips anonymously. If you have information about an incident and you want to share it while remaining anonymous, use the Lancer Anonymous Tip Reporting page on the PCC website. Crimes in progress should always be reported directly to campus police at (626) 585-7484.

Be a good friend. Trust your instincts. If you notice something that doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Never put yourself into an unsafe situation, but if someone looks like they need help, don't be afraid to intervene or call authorities.

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of raping another man inside a Pasadena City College locker room.The incident happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. Authorities said a college student was raped inside the W-building men's locker room.The suspect is described as a man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, between the age of 20 and 22. He has a shaved head with a mullet type of hairstyle in the back, a septum piercing and was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt with khaki pants.PCC superintendent and president, Rajen Vurdien, said the incident was "an affront to the values shared by PCC's faculty, staff and students.""We are marshaling every resource at our disposal to ensure campus safety, provide a safe environment for our students, and bring the perpetrator to justice. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family and friends," he said.The college also provided a list of safety tips and resources for students compiled by RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.