NEWS

North Hollywood standoff ends with suspect taking his own life

EMBED </>More Videos

A standoff between police and an armed man in North Hollywood came to an end Sunday with the man taking his own life. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A standoff between police and an armed man in North Hollywood came to an end Sunday with the man taking his own life.

Officers responded to Burbank Boulevard near Cleon Avenue after receiving reports of a man in his 50s armed with a gun in an open space.

The man was threatening to kill himself, authorities said, and SWAT officers responded to the scene.

Police blocked off part of Burbank Boulevard and evacuated the area during the standoff.

Eventually, the unidentified man turned the gun on himself. No one else was hurt in the incident.

No further information was released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssuicidestandoffswatNorth HollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Donald Trump Jr.: Russian attorney offered info on Hillary Clinton during campaign
3,500 people evacuated due to fire near Lake Cachuma
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Cincinnati-area home
More News
Top Stories
3,500 people evacuated due to fire near Lake Cachuma
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
Power restored after fire at DWP facility causes massive outage
LA, Paris arrive for Olympic meetings; 2024 deal must wait
1 killed, 8 wounded at gender reveal party in Ohio
1 dies after small aircraft crashes near Point Mugu
Power outage affecting dozens in Hollywood
Show More
Brush fire near Lake Cachuma prompts evacuations, highway closure
Aston Martin replaces DB9 with DB11 redesign model
Woman dies after being found shot in Pasadena
Mother, child abducted in Porterville found safe, police say
South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed in crosswalk
More News
Top Video
3,500 people evacuated due to fire near Lake Cachuma
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
94K left without power in San Fernando Valley after LADWP explosion, fire
More Video