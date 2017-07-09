A standoff between police and an armed man in North Hollywood came to an end Sunday with the man taking his own life.Officers responded to Burbank Boulevard near Cleon Avenue after receiving reports of a man in his 50s armed with a gun in an open space.The man was threatening to kill himself, authorities said, and SWAT officers responded to the scene.Police blocked off part of Burbank Boulevard and evacuated the area during the standoff.Eventually, the unidentified man turned the gun on himself. No one else was hurt in the incident.No further information was released.