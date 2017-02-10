NEWS

Suspicious package shuts down Hollywood/Highland subway station

Several patrol cars surround the Hollywood and Highland Metro Station in Hollywood after a report of a suspicious package on the subway tracks Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro Red Line subway service was suspended Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was spotted on the tracks at the Hollywood/ Highland Station in Hollywood.

WATCH LIVE: Bomb squad at scene of suspicious package in Hollywood

A black backpack was leaning on the third rail directly underneath the Hollywood landmark.

Universal/Studio City and Hollywood/Western stations also halted service, according to Metro officials. Bus shuttles are being called in to accommodate travelers during the investigation.

Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad crews cleared the platform and stopped traffic in both directions of Hollywood Boulevard.

The nearby El Capitan Theatre was evacuated as MTA technicians prepared to go into the subway tunnel with sheriff's deputies.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
