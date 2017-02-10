Metro Red Line subway service was suspended Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was spotted on the tracks at the Hollywood/ Highland Station in Hollywood.A black backpack was leaning on the third rail directly underneath the Hollywood landmark.Universal/Studio City and Hollywood/Western stations also halted service, according to Metro officials. Bus shuttles are being called in to accommodate travelers during the investigation.Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad crews cleared the platform and stopped traffic in both directions of Hollywood Boulevard.The nearby El Capitan Theatre was evacuated as MTA technicians prepared to go into the subway tunnel with sheriff's deputies.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.