A fuel-tanker crash on the 5 Freeway has shut down all northbound lanes in downtown Los Angeles and traffic backups could remain for hours.The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m on the 5 just north of the 10 Freeway interchange.An Arco tanker jumped the center divider and crashed into a car, fire officials said. One person was given a medical evaluation at the scene, but did not require hospitalization.No fuel from the tanker spilled.Southbound lanes had been shut down for some time, but two were reopened and traffic on that side was moving slowly past the crash scene.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.