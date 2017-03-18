SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A former teacher who slashed his throat in an Orange County court room after being found guilty for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was sentenced on Friday.
Jeffery Jones, 57, was found guilty in October after officials said he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old relative of his live-in girlfriend between Sept. 2, 2012 and April 30, 2013.
Prosecutors said he also raped the victim on May 4 and 9 in 2013.
Jones, from Huntington Beach, was working as an advanced placement English teacher at Libra Academy in Huntington Park at the time of the crimes.
After his guilty verdict was read, Jones cut his throat with a razor blade in the middle of the court room. He was rushed to the hospital and survived his injuries.
On Friday, his attorney made a plea for a new trial based on testimony from a witness.
"The introduction of the evidence was so damaging to Mr. Jones' case that it denied him a substantial right to a fair trial," attorney Edward Welbourn argued.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Steven Bromberg denied the request and instead read out the three long term sentences that were handed down to Jones. Two terms of 15 years to life and a term of 16 years.
Bromberg ordered the sentences to be carried out consecutively, meaning 46 years to life. Jones was also sentenced to lifetime sex offender registration.
Jones had other victims, according to prosecutors. Officials said he targeted other students while working as a teacher for 27 years in Huntington Park, Bell and Cerritos.