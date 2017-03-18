NEWS

Teacher who cut throat in Orange County court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jeffery Jones, 57, was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison for the sexual assault of a teenage girl. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A former teacher who slashed his throat in an Orange County court room after being found guilty for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was sentenced on Friday.

Jeffery Jones, 57, was found guilty in October after officials said he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old relative of his live-in girlfriend between Sept. 2, 2012 and April 30, 2013.

Prosecutors said he also raped the victim on May 4 and 9 in 2013.

Jones, from Huntington Beach, was working as an advanced placement English teacher at Libra Academy in Huntington Park at the time of the crimes.

After his guilty verdict was read, Jones cut his throat with a razor blade in the middle of the court room. He was rushed to the hospital and survived his injuries.

On Friday, his attorney made a plea for a new trial based on testimony from a witness.

"The introduction of the evidence was so damaging to Mr. Jones' case that it denied him a substantial right to a fair trial," attorney Edward Welbourn argued.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Steven Bromberg denied the request and instead read out the three long term sentences that were handed down to Jones. Two terms of 15 years to life and a term of 16 years.

Bromberg ordered the sentences to be carried out consecutively, meaning 46 years to life. Jones was also sentenced to lifetime sex offender registration.

Jones had other victims, according to prosecutors. Officials said he targeted other students while working as a teacher for 27 years in Huntington Park, Bell and Cerritos.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultteacher arrestedsentencingchild sex assaultSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Beach Boys' Mike Love recalls meeting Charles Manson through bandmate Dennis Wilson
Accused White House fence jumper was on grounds for 16 minutes: Secret Service
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
Mother was 'screaming': Relatives of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring recall learning of Manson family murders
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Show More
Former ABC7 reporter recalls finding evidence in Charles Manson case
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
LAPD increases DUI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Sheriff McDonnell expresses concern for 'sanctuary state' bill
500 students reporting symptoms in Oxnard norovirus outbreak
More News
Top Video
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
Carmakers now offering SUVs as hybrids
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
More Video