NEWS

Teen who witnessed dad detained by ICE shares emotional story in DC

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Highland Park teen who watched as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained her father last month spoke out Tuesday, along with lawmakers. (KABC)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
A Highland Park teen who watched as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained her father last month spoke out Tuesday, along with lawmakers.

ICE officials picked up Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, 48, on Feb. 28 as he dropped his daughters off at school in Highland Park. His 13-year-old daughter, Fatima Avelica, recorded the whole incident on her phone.

On Tuesday, she spoke with lawmakers including California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Watch Fatima Avelica's emotional statement in the video below.

"I saw my dad three days ago. He looks way skinnier that he was, and I'm scared that over time he will change more. He has told me how much he wants to be home with us," Fatima said, wiping away tears.

"I never thought that in any of my life, I would have to experience my father taken away from me. He has always been right beside me to help me with any struggles that I had. He was the person to sustain my family. Now my family and I are living day by day to see what happens next," she continued.

MORE: LA officials urge ICE agents to stop identifying themselves as "police"

Fatima also said she wants to attend college and become an immigration lawyer.

In a statement after the arrest, ICE said Fatima's father was targeted for arrest because of multiple prior criminal convictions, including a DUI in 2009, and an outstanding order of removal from 2014.

EMBED More News Videos

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez was taken into custody by ICE agents while dropping his children off at school in Highland Park.

Related Topics:
newsICEdeportationimmigrationarrestBoyle HeightsHighland ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rally held for undocumented dad detained by ICE
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
NEWS
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
Killing of 3 teens during burglary may test Okla. 'stand your ground' law
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says they 'get along just great'
Could it be your favorite color? Crayola to retire crayon for first time ever
More News
Top Stories
Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody
Driver robbed, shot before crashing into Leimert Park church
Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu
13-year-old girl fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
Torrance City Council votes against phasing out refinery chemical
Trump calls for domestic cuts to cover border wall down payment
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 10 Fwy in DTLA; lanes back open
Show More
Elderly man robbed, nearly abducted in Echo Park
Three storm chasers die after west Texas tornadoes
United Kingdom formally triggers 'Brexit' process
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
More News
Top Video
Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu
Torrance City Council votes against phasing out refinery chemical
United Kingdom formally triggers 'Brexit' process
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
More Video