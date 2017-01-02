NEWS

Thieves ransack La Habra computer business
A group of brazen thieves smashed a van into an Orange County high-end computer business and made off with nearly $300,000 in equipment in just six minutes. (KABC)

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
The burglary at HIDevolution in La Habra was caught on surveillance video Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

The footage shows the thieves pulling the van up to the back of the business and smashing into a back door until it breaks open.

Then six hooded, masked burglars ransack the warehouse, filling up the van with about 200 computers, worth up to about $300,000. They make their getaway within six minutes.

The business owner said the company's Torrance location was hit about two years ago.

"We have people going through here all the time," the owner said. "And they knew exactly what we did, where we were. We don't have any signage on our building. So it was definitely a targeted operation."

The company has now hired private security.

Anyone with information is urged to call the La Habra Police Department.
