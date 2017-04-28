NEWS

Topless woman gets in mace fight with police, loses

Police video shows an Ohio woman with her dress falling off in the back of a police cruiser as she tried to spray officers with mace and gets sprayed back.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
An Ohio woman who ended up topless in the back of a police cruiser got into a mace fight with officers - and lost.

The woman is seen on police video with her dress falling down as she tries to spray a can of mace in back of the cruiser.

At first, with the windows up and no one else in the vehicle, the only person she sprays is herself.

Eventually, police lower the window and fire their own spray, hitting her directly.

The incident started when officers came across the woman in a fight outside with another woman, ABC affiliate WSYX in Columbus reported.

They pulled her away and put her in the back of the police car, but it appears they didn't pat her down first. She took out the can of mace from her dress and began spraying.

Police said they warned her to stop and waited at least 10 minutes before they opened the window and started spraying back.

The woman, identified as Quivonna Bonner, was facing charges that included felonious assault on an officer. Police say they also found marijuana on her, and she was on probation for a 2015 theft conviction.
