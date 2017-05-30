Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin: Tonight, I have all of Twitter paying attention to me!@realDonaldTrump: Hold my #covfefe. — Victoria Cliett (@VictoriaCliett1) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

By the end of the night, my phone will think #covfefe is a real word and won't try to autocorrect me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Y6emtjNbi7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."The apparent typo, which remained on his account for hours, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.In less than an hour #covfefe was the top trending term on Twitter, as the statement was being retweeted, liked and commented on tens of thousands of times.Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand or speculate what the president could have meant. The assumption was that he was referring to "negative press coverage" before he was interrupted mid-tweet.Most just responded with humor:Many people were surprised the tweet was not deleted immediately, but remained up for all of Trump's 31 million-plus followers to see and comment on well into the night.