Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

by ABC7News.com Staff
WASHINGTON --
The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."

The apparent typo, which remained on his account for hours, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.

In less than an hour #covfefe was the top trending term on Twitter, as the statement was being retweeted, liked and commented on tens of thousands of times.


Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand or speculate what the president could have meant. The assumption was that he was referring to "negative press coverage" before he was interrupted mid-tweet.

Most just responded with humor:


Many people were surprised the tweet was not deleted immediately, but remained up for all of Trump's 31 million-plus followers to see and comment on well into the night.
