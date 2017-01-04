NEWS

Uncle arrested in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Fontana apartment
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 73-year-old man was arrested in the shooting deaths of three relatives during what police were calling a horrific case of family violence early morning Wednesday in Fontana. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 73-year-old man was arrested in the shooting deaths of three relatives during what police were calling a horrific case of family violence early morning Wednesday in Fontana.

The suspect was identified as the victms' uncle, Ali Zafar.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 14500 block of Village Drive, where they confronted "a male suspect with a gun walking in the interior of (an) apartment complex," the Fontana Police Department said in a statement.

Zafar complied with the officers' commands to drop the gun and was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Police entered an apartment and found four people who had gunshot wounds. Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The fourth victim, a male, was transported in critical condition to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, where he underwent surgery.

One woman inside the apartment managed to hide and avoid being shot herself.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified, but loved ones said all four were nieces and nephews of the suspect, and some were apparently sleeping when they were shot, investigators said.

According to witnesses, the fourth victim, wounded, managed to escape the apartment and ran to his neighbors for help.

A man at the complex, who declined to be publicly identified, said his sister lives next door to the apartment where the gunfire occurred.

"I guess the guy that got shot went in their apartment and there's blood everywhere," the man said. "The guy was sitting in the bathroom on the floor."

"He just said there was a fight and that the uncle shot him," the man added. "That's all he said -- 'My uncle, my uncle,' he kept telling my sister."

After speaking with Zafar, police said the alleged gunman told them his motive was a financial dispute he had with the family.

"He advised investigators that...his family owed him money and he wasn't being paid," explained Fontana PD Officer Kevin Goltara.

Police were continuing to interview Zafar to try and get a better understanding of the motive and whether the shooting was premeditated or a spontaneous act.

Police were also expected to talk to the one witness who was not shot inside the apartment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fontana police at (909) 350-7700.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationapartmentFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
Videographer rescues man from burning car on 110 Fwy
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Suspects steal 25 iPhones from Manhattan Beach Verizon store
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed
More News
Top Stories
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Scattered, light rain to hit Southland Wednesday
Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured
Wrightwood residents say visitors trash community
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
Videographer rescues man from burning car on 110 Fwy
Suspects steal 25 iPhones from Manhattan Beach Verizon store
Show More
Metro's Purple Line extension gets $1.6B boost
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Couple announces pregnancy with cute stop-motion time-lapse
Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption
California enlists Eric Holder to defend against Trump administration
More News
Top Video
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
Wrightwood residents say visitors trash community
Metro's Purple Line extension gets $1.6B boost
More Video