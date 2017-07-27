NEWS

USC president says new protocols to be made amid former Keck dean drug allegations

The USC Trojan is shown in a file photo taken on Friday, Match 4, 2016. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The president of USC issued a letter to the campus community and alumni amid reports that the former dean of the Keck School of Medicine may be involved in criminal activity.

Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, 66, was part of a Los Angeles Times report that he was associated with criminals and drug users while he was a dean at the medical school. It also reported that he used methamphetamines and other drugs.

Puliafito resigned as dean in 2016 after another Times article reported that a 21-year-old woman overdosed in his presence in a Pasadena hotel room. But despite his resignation, the ophthalmologist continued to see patients at USC's Roski Eye Institute.

On July 18, the school posted on its website that he would no longer be accepting new patients or seeing current ones.

President C. L. Max Nikias sent the letter to the entire USC community, stating that the media coverage on Puliafito "raised issues about how (USC is) handling the matter."

He said he was "saddened and upset" by the recent events and wanted to address that there should still be trust within the campus community. Nikias went on to say that as a result of the reports, the university "could have done better."

Nikias said the university has "loosely defined procedures and guidelines for dealing with employee behavior outside the workplace that may be improper or illegal and has the capacity to affect USC."

He said has charged the university provost and senior vice president for administration to create a task force to address questions that have surfaced because of the situation.

To read the full letter, you can go to http://www.president.usc.edu/USC_community_7.26.17.pdf.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newseducationdrugsillegal drugsuscdoctorscrimeElysian ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
NEWS
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call
Transgender service members speak out on Trump's ban
More News
Top Stories
Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
DTLA Metro station fire disrupting train service
Show More
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
$629M loan finalized for 405 Fwy widening in OC
Lanes restored in Playa del Rey after residents complain of traffic problems
OC Fair ride shut down as precaution
Armed man robs 2 fast-food restaurants in OC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos