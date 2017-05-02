NEWS

USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm

A University of Southern California student was charged with raping a 19-year-old woman on campus, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Armann Karim Premjee, 20, was charged with one count each of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Premjee is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in her campus dorm room sometime after 1 a.m. on April 1.

According to the district attorney's office, the victim's roommate walked in when the alleged crime occurred. Premjee went into a bathroom, and when he returned, the roommate confronted him, and he left, the district attorney's office said.

Los Angeles police arrested Premjee on April 11.

He was being held on $100,000 bail. Prosecutors are recommending bail to be increased to $1 million.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

Premjee was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
