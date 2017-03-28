NEWS

VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest and survives

EMBED </>More News Videos

Heart-stopping video captures a motorcyclist crashing off a cliff and into the Angeles National Forest.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
Terrifying video captured a motorcyclist crashing off a highway and into the Angeles National Forest.

The heart-stopping video was shot along Angeles Crest Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist is seen losing control of his bike and going over a cliff. The motorcycle ended up stuck in a tree and the rider had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The rider suffered a broken shoulder, according to a friend who was riding with him at the time of the crash.
Related Topics:
newscaught on cameramotorcyclescrashLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Undercover Miami police officers caught in shooting ambush, 2 wounded
Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist
House intel hearing canceled after WH advised of planned testimony by Yates
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Woman stabbed at Long Beach hospital; man arrested
Crews work to clean up wind damage, restore power
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
Massive hay fire burns in Fresno
Show More
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Pasadena city council approves stronger immigrant protections
2 Miami police officers injured in 'ambush-style' shooting
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
More News
Top Video
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Calls grow for Nunes to step away from House probe on Russia
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
Massive hay fire burns in Fresno
More Video