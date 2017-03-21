A ruptured high pressure water main caused flooding and gouged a gaping hole in the middle of the street in a West Los Angeles neighborhood.The break occurred around 10 p.m. Monday and pushed mud, gravel and other debris to the surface due to the force of the rupture beneath the 2100 block of Patricia Avenue.The break created a geyser that shot thousands of gallons of water into the neighborhood, where at least one home incurred some flood damage.Patricia Avenue between Louisiana and Holmby avenues was shut down as crews worked to repair the main as well as the road.Some area residents reported not having water service. An estimated finish time was not immediately available for the repairs and service restoration.