A woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening and her ex-boyfriend was found dead about half a mile away in a murder-suicide in a residential area of West Hollywood, authorities said.The shooting that left the woman dead occurred about 8:43 p.m. in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, where she lived. Deputies responded to the scene, where firefighters were treating the victim for a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The woman, who had been found on a sidewalk, was pronounced dead at the location, authorities said. Described as being in her 20s, her name was not immediately released. Detectives said she was walking her dog when she was shot.An unidentified man, also in his 20s, killed himself in the nearby 100 block of Croft Avenue. He was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a rented SUV after sustaining a single apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.The deceased man and woman had recently broken up, sheriff's homicide investigators said. The female victim did not have a restraining order.Detectives were examining surveillance video that possibly captured the murder.Although the man's vehicle was found near an apartment complex, authorities said he was not a resident of the building. The vehicle matched the description of one that was seen leaving the initial shooting on Rosewood Avenue.