The suspect accused of fatally gunning down Whittier Officer Keith Boyer is 26-year-old Michael Mejia, Eyewitness News has learned. Mejia fired at Boyer and Officer Patrick Hazel while the two were reporting to a traffic accident in Whittier's Friendly Hills neighborhood on Monday.At least one officer returned fire, striking Mejia.All three were transported to local hospitals. Boyer was pronounced dead. Hazel and Mejia were expected to survive.