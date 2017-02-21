NEWS

Friends, family honor slain Officer Boyer with memorial at Whittier police station

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds attended a vigil Monday night in honor of Whittier Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, who was killed while responding to a traffic accident. (KABC)

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds attended a vigil Monday night in honor of Whittier Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, who was killed while responding to a traffic accident.

Friends said Boyer, who was also a musician, was the same man behind a drum set as he was in uniform - fun and full of life.

Michelle Ortiz worked alongside Boyer, 53, at La Serna High School from 2008 until 2012. Former students were among those who attended the candlelight vigil.

"He always seemed to bring positivity to our campus and made us all laugh and smile," Ortiz said.

EMBED More News Videos

An emotional police chief talked about slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer at a press conference on Monday afternoon.


Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper fought back tears as he talked about Boyer, who was his friend of more than 25 years.

"You don't know how hard this is. Keith Boyer - outstanding person. God rest in peace. He gave his heart and soul for this community," he said.

Some with experience in law enforcement said Boyer's death is a reminder of the split-second decisions officers can face.

Boyer's parents sat side-by-side and held hands in front of a crowd full of their son's colleagues, friends and families who were there to offer support.

The memorial was set up in front of the Whittier Police Department. Boyer, a 28-year veteran on the force, had planned to retire. He leaves behind two adult sons and a daughter.

The department hasn't lost an officer in the line of duty since the 1970s.
Related Topics:
newsvigilofficer-involved shootingofficer killedcommunitypolice shootingWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
NEWS
Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited to speak at CPAC
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Uber taps Eric Holder to probe harassment claims
More News
Top Stories
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Teen suicide attempts fell as same-sex marriage became legal
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Widow encourages safety after husband's tragic death on flooded road in Victorville
Show More
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
Having pets can improve your overall health, studies show
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Not My President's Day' rally draws anti-Trump protesters to DTLA
Muddy cleanup continues in Santa Clarita after storm ravages foothills
More News
Top Video
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
Widow encourages safety after husband's tragic death on flooded road in Victorville
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
More Video