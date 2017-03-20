NEWS

Widow of father killed in Santa Ana hit-run pleads for driver to come forward

Angela de la Riva is shown in a photo with her husband and family alongside another image of her speaking out on Monday, March 20, 2017, after her husband's death. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The widow of a father of five who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana spoke publically for the first time Monday, pleading for the driver to come forward.

Angela de la Riva said she is still searching for the right words to tell her five young children that their father is gone. Eduardo Estrada, 36, died at the hospital Friday after getting hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.

"The kids are still waiting for him to come home," she said. He was a loving father and his kids are everything for him - were and will be."

Surveillance video captured at the scene shows a white van making a left turn and hitting Estrada at the intersection of Standard Avenue and Walnut Street.

Estrada slammed on the front brakes of his bike before getting hit, but the van never stopped. De la Riva said that was supposed to be her husband's last ride on the bike. She thought the bike was too dangerous and so he had sold the motorcycle.

She said the next morning someone was going to come pick up the bike.

A memorial continues to grow at the scene of the crime, and de la Rive pleads for the driver to come forward.

"Please turn himself in. I know it won't change anything, but why he did that? He left him there," she said.

His wife is still in shock and waits for her husband to come home.

"I still don't believe it, that' it's true. I could still wait and that he'll say, 'It's a joke. I'm here now,'" she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Estrada-Luevano family. To learn how to donate, click here.

Anyone with more information on the crime is urged to called the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
