Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead

A wild police chase involving a possible car thief ended with apparent gunfire in Bellflower. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody.The chase began in Long Beach, where a car was reportedly stolen around 6 a.m. Long Beach police did not immediately have details surrounding this alleged car theft.The driver, who was traveling in a Honda Accord, ignored traffic rules, drove at speeds of up to 90 mph, went into oncoming traffic and blew through stop signs in residential areas.The chase ended in Bellflower after the suspect drove into a dead around 6:35 a.m. The suspect turned the vehicle around and began driving toward police cruisers.That's when officers appeared to open fire.After several minutes, one suspect climbed out of the car window and was taken into custody.A second suspect was pulled from the car, apparently injured and unresponsive.Paramedics at the scene rendered aid. Los Angeles County fire officials later confirmed the second suspect died at the scene.