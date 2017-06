Road closures:

Hiking trails and campground closures:

As the wildfire in Big Bear continues on its second day, its burn area has increased amid hot and dry conditions on Tuesday.As of Tuesday morning, the blaze has charred 950 acres and is 10 percent contained. Though the acreage has increased, the flames appeared to die down overnight.The fire is moving in the northeast direction, according to the Big Bear Fire Department.There are voluntary evacuations in place for homes around the Big Bear transfer station, also known as "the dump," and Baldwin Lake, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.There are no mandatory evacuations in place.Highway 18 between Delta Avenue north to the Mitsubishi Plant RoadVan Duesen Canyon road3N16 at 3N09Holcomb Valley Road East at Highway 183N69 at Hwy 18Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) at Highway 18 to Van Dusen RoadDoble Trail CampgroundTanglewood Group CampgroundThe South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for portions of the eastern San Bernardino Mountains.The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. Monday as a 10-acre fire before growing at a rapid pace. The cause of the fire was unknown.