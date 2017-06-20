NEWS

Big Bear wildfire spreads to 950 acres; voluntary evacuations remain

As the wildfire in Big Bear continues on its second day, its burn area has increased amid hot and dry conditions on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) --
As the wildfire in Big Bear continues on its second day, its burn area has increased amid hot and dry conditions on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the blaze has charred 950 acres and is 10 percent contained. Though the acreage has increased, the flames appeared to die down overnight.

The fire is moving in the northeast direction, according to the Big Bear Fire Department.

There are voluntary evacuations in place for homes around the Big Bear transfer station, also known as "the dump," and Baldwin Lake, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

There are no mandatory evacuations in place.

Road closures:
Highway 18 between Delta Avenue north to the Mitsubishi Plant Road
Van Duesen Canyon road
3N16 at 3N09
Holcomb Valley Road East at Highway 18
3N69 at Hwy 18

Hiking trails and campground closures:
Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) at Highway 18 to Van Dusen Road
Doble Trail Campground
Tanglewood Group Campground

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for portions of the eastern San Bernardino Mountains.

The blaze broke out around 3 p.m. Monday as a 10-acre fire before growing at a rapid pace. The cause of the fire was unknown.
