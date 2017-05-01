NEWS

Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old San Bernardino boy due to DUI history

A woman who police said struck and killed a 3-year-old boy in San Bernardino while driving drunk was charged with murder due to her DUI history. (Newspro)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman suspected of hitting and killing a 3-year-old boy while driving drunk in San Bernardino faces murder charges due to her lengthy history of driving under the influence, officials said.

Authorities said 34-year-old Crystal Fuentes was drunk when she struck 3-year-old Michael Flores Jr. as he and his family walked through a crosswalk in the 1000 block of Baseline Street on Thursday.

Officials said Fuentes was well known to law enforcement. According to court documents, Fuentes has three DUI convictions, six arrests for being either in possession of or under the influence of a controlled substance and nine drunk-in-public arrests.

Authorities said one of the arrests happened in Redlands the day before Fuentes hit and killed the child. Redlands police said Fuentes was released hours after her arrest when she sobered up.

Officials also said Fuentes' latest DUI conviction came just two weeks ago.

She had been sentenced to 20 days in jail, but she was given credit for time already served so she was not placed behind bars.

Fuentes was charged with one count of murder, one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol with prior convictions, one count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content with prior convictions, and one count of driving when privilege suspended for prior DUI conviction.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
