Woman found fatally stabbed in car in La Habra parking lot

Police tents are seen covering cars at a parking lot in La Habra on Friday, April 28, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a car in La Habra, and police have apprehended a man who was spotted at the scene, holding a knife and covered in blood.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife in the parking lot of a Green Burrito restaurant at 911 W. Whittier Blvd.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old man at the scene. He was armed with a knife, his clothes were covered in blood and he appeared to have a wound on his neck, investigators said.

The suspect told officers to look inside a car in the parking lot. When investigators checked the vehicle, they found a deceased woman with multiple stab wounds. The woman's identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Police ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he did not heed their instructions. Officers used a Taser to disarm him.

Medics rendered aid at the scene, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment under police custody.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. La Habra police believe there are no outstanding suspects in this case.
