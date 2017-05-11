NEWS

Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Huntington Beach ID'd 27 years later

A photo of 26-year-old Andrea Kuiper of Fairfax, Virginia, who was hit and killed by two cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on April 1, 1990.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman struck and killed by two vehicles 27 years ago in Huntington Beach has been identified, officials announced Thursday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner's Division confirmed the woman's identify as 26-year-old Andrea Kuiper of Fairfax, Virginia.

Authorities said Andrea Kuiper was struck by two vehicles as she was crossing Pacific Coast Highway on April 1, 1990.

"We never forgot her and would regularly pull out her file to see if we could think of anything new to try," Kelly Keyes, supervising deputy coroner said in a written release. "The investigators at the coroner's office never stopped trying to figure out who she was, just as they do with the more than 90 unidentified decedents that we have."

Andrea Kuiper's information was provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at the time of her death, officials said. NCMEC recreated images of what Andrea Kuiper may have looked like and the images were distributed to the media.

A sketch released of an unidentified woman who was hit and killed by two cars in Huntington Beach on April 1, 1990. She was later identified as Andrea Kuiper, 26, of Virginia.


Investigators said the creation of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in 2010, and it's partnership with the FBI in 2017 to check fingerprints, helped lead to Andrea Kuiper's identification.

After Andrea Kuiper was identified on May 4, investigators worked to locate her parents to tell them about the discovery.

"We are thankful to know what happened to our daughter after all these years," her father Richard Kuiper said in a written release. "Andrea was loved and respected. She was beautiful. But she was manic depressive, and therefore we had been through quite an adventure."
