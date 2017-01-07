NEWS

Woman shot, killed while behind the wheel in Sylmar

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman driving a black BMW was shot and killed while behind the wheel in a Sylmar neighborhood Saturday. (KABC)

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman driving a black BMW was shot and killed while behind the wheel in a Sylmar neighborhood Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tripoli Avenue and Harding Street. It was unclear if the woman was driving or parked when the bullet went through the driver's side window.

A neighbor in the area said her daughter heard the gunshot. But police said neighbors did not call 911. The BMW ended up on the sidewalk, which caught the attention of a resident driving home.

"About an hour and a half later, just prior to 9 o'clock, we had a witness who was coming home from work - a registered nurse at a local hospital. She saw the vehicle, approached it, saw the victim inside bleeding and rendered aid," LAPD Lt. Mike Kozak said.

The woman, who was in her mid-30s, was declared dead at the scene. Police said it was unknown if she lived in the area. It was also unclear who shot her and why.

"We'll canvas the area. We'll look for more witnesses. We'll look for video. We'll look at other evidence that we obtained at scene. Do some forensic analysis and see what we come up with," Kozak said.

Detectives had not determined if the suspect or suspects fired at the woman from another car or on foot. The coroner would determine the identity of the victim.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsshootingwoman shotwoman killedinvestigationSylmarLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena
What We Know About the Alleged Hate Crime Streamed Live on Facebook
Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
More News
Top Stories
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
Woman leads police on chase in stolen ambulance in Arleta
NoHo man arrested in connection to NorCal stabbing, homicide
Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena
Suspect sought for groping, trying to rob woman in Pasadena
Simi Valley police break up heroin delivery service
Show More
Charles Manson back at CA prison after hospital stay
Suspects in custody after shooting, chase that shut down 15 Fwy
Pasadena couple wakes up to intruder in bedroom
Nearly 2 dozen vehicles involved in Connecticut pileup
Hispanics celebrate Three Kings Day with gift-giving
More News
Top Video
Death penalty sought against Ft. Lauderdale airport gunman
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena
Simi Valley police break up heroin delivery service
Pasadena couple wakes up to intruder in bedroom
More Video