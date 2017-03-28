NEWS

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman at Long Beach hospital

A law enforcement official is seen outside St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested after allegedly walking into a Long Beach hospital and stabbing a woman early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at St. Mary Medical Center shortly before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the man and the women knew each other, but their exact relationship and the motive behind the attack were unclear.

The woman was reported to be in stable condition and was expected to survive.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingwoman attackedarrestattackhospitalLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
2 Miami police officers injured in 'ambush-style' shooting
Japan avalanche kills young mountaineers, instructor
More News
Top Stories
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
Crews work to clean up wind damage, restore power
Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Pasadena city council approves stronger immigrant protections
2 Miami police officers injured in 'ambush-style' shooting
Show More
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
Northridge doctor uses small device to improve vision
47 suffer possible food poisoning at Yucaipa camp
Metro studying change in carpool lanes to 3 occupants
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos