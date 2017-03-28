LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A man was arrested after allegedly walking into a Long Beach hospital and stabbing a woman early Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at St. Mary Medical Center shortly before 3 a.m.
According to investigators, the man and the women knew each other, but their exact relationship and the motive behind the attack were unclear.
The woman was reported to be in stable condition and was expected to survive.
The identities of those involved were not immediately released.