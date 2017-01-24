NEWS

Woman who recently moved to LA from Colorado reported missing

Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, of Denver, Colorado, is shown in a DMV photo. She was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, only a few months after moving to Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday and recently moved to California from Colorado.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen at her apartment in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard in Los Angeles, authorities said. She was driving a 2005 black Acura TL with Colorado license plates 597WFD.

Her roommate told police she had not seen her since Sunday. Stacy's phone was then found at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to police, she contacted her sister and a few other people Sunday afternoon. Her parents, who flew to California from their hometown of Denver, said Stacy usually keeps in touch with them, especially after moving a few months ago.

Her family members placed fliers all around Golden Valley Park in the hopes of finding out what happened to her.

She is described as a blonde with blue eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's missing person's unit at (213) 996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
