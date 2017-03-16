NEWS

Wrongly-imprisoned man released from LA jail after more than 3 decades

EMBED </>More News Videos

After more than three decades behind bars, a wrongly imprisoned man was freed and reunited with his family in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After more than three decades behind bars, a wrongly-imprisoned man was freed and reunited with his family in downtown Los Angeles.

Andrew Wilson was released from Men's Central Jail thanks to Project for the Innocent.

"Three years ago, they gave me reason that (my release) was going to happen," he said.

In 1984, the year of the Los Angeles Olympics, Wilson was arrested for murder and rejected a plea deal because he said he didn't do it.

More than 30 years later, law students heard evidence from Wilson's mother. Margie Davis, 96, spoke with Eyewitness News over the phone from St. Louis.

"I got it firsthand 30 years ago. I know all about how he was framed," she said. "I prayed for what I thought was the impossible. I prayed for his release. Evidently, it wasn't impossible. It's been granted to me."

The lawyers said Davis was a fighter and wrote "hundreds" of letters to Project for the Innocent and the district attorney's office to have him freed.

Wilson and his family said they hold no hostility to those who wrongly accused him.

In May, Wilson, 63, will go back to court to seek a finding of factual innocence and what he needs to get compensation from the state.
Related Topics:
newsprisonlawsmurdertrialcourt caseLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man freed after 32 years in prison for LA murder after DA admits errors
NEWS
McDonald's confirms Twitter account 'hacked by an external source'
Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
EMT dead after being run over by own stolen ambulance in New York
Family of Riverside mom who allegedly abandoned child speaks out
More News
Top Stories
Family of Riverside mom who allegedly abandoned child speaks out
Border agents find 4 people stuffed in trunk of car trying to enter U.S.
New York EMT run over, killed by own stolen ambulance
Body of 2-year-old found after car crash in Hesperia aqueduct
Hesperia suspect linked to shootings in Rialto, Highland, source says
Cool Kid Maria Stewart volunteers to help children with disabilities
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
Show More
Kidnapper in Vallejo 'Gone Girl' case sentenced to 40 years
VIDEO: Woman attacked by man with hammer in Koreatown
Mom charged in stabbing of her infant in University Park
'Power Rangers' actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword
No indication Trump Tower was surveilled, intel senators say
More News
Top Video
Family of Riverside mom who allegedly abandoned child speaks out
Mom charged in stabbing of her infant in University Park
Cool Kid Maria Stewart volunteers to help children with disabilities
New York EMT run over, killed by own stolen ambulance
More Video