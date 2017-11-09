Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ

EMBED </>More Videos

The defense for the mother of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy who was beaten to death went before a jury Thursday. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Appearing in court with a padded vest on Thursday, Pearl Fernandez sought a hearing on her IQ.

As she awaits on a trial for the fatal abuse of her 8-year-old son Gabriel, her defense alleged the mom has an intellectual capacity so low, she would be ineligible for the death penalty.

A hearing on Fernandez' alleged intellectual disability will be held sometime in January. Meantime, in another courtroom, blame was cast on others: sheriff's deputies, social workers and Gabriel's school.

MORE: Defense in Palmdale abuse case tries to point finger away from mother's boyfriend

Court documents reveal the tentative settlement in a lawsuit filed by Gabriel's siblings. Los Angeles County will pay $1.8 million and the Palmdale School District will pay $20,000 -- for a total of $2 million.

After lawyers' fees and other costs, the three siblings will split $1.2 million

Their complaint alleged that Gabriel "lived in hell," there were 60 reports of suspected abuse, the investigations were "cursory at best," and Gabriel had been abandoned by his mother for the first seven years of his life and she took custody of him in order to obtain welfare benefits.

MORE: Metal BBs, handcuffs found at Palmdale apartment used to torture boy, prosecution says

Fernandez and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, face identical charges, including capital murder.

MORE: Recorded interviews reveal man accused of killing Palmdale boy admitted to hitting child the day he died

About her claim of a low IQ, the prosecution is challenging that, alleging that Fernandez was sophisticated in her ability to work the system and evade questions that came from school officials and the Department of Children and Family Services.

As Fernandez awaits her hearing, a jury is set to deliberate the fate of Aguirre next week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusetorturemurderchild killedcourt caselos angeles county sheriff's departmentmother chargedPalmdaleLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Defense begins case in death of tortured Palmdale boy
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
Cat litter found in murdered Palmdale boy's stomach, expert testifies
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Court photos show 8-year-old Palmdale boy's battered body
Top Stories
Driver taken into custody in NoHo after fleeing from police
OC chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
LA sheriff's sergeant injured in crash in East LA area
Show More
Toddler is 1st reported flu-related death in OC, agency says
Woman arrested after chase in DTLA with stolen U-Haul
Thief hands out sweets after robbing bakery
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Uber, Lyft drivers will not be fingerprinted for background checks
More News
Top Video
5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
OC chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
More Video