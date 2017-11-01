Metal BBs, handcuffs found at Palmdale apartment used to torture boy, prosecution says

EMBED </>More Videos

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's son and closed with a detective who listed all the items the man is said to have used to torture the child. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The prosecution rested its case Wednesday against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's son and closed with a detective who listed all the items the man is said to have used to torture the child.

It was a new phase in a trial aiming to find justice for 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who the prosecution said was tortured and murdered by his mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Timothy O'Quinn, who was the lead investigating officer in the case, was called to the witness stand and listed all the evidence found at the Palmdale apartment where Gabriel was found unresponsive.

The list includes items the prosecution said Aguirre used to torture Gabriel, such as a bat and club. Other items detectives found were two pairs of handcuffs, metal BBs in a plastic container and 10 BB-type guns, but only one that shot the metal pellets.

Those metal BBs were found embedded in Gabriel's body - nine of them in his neck, face, lung, legs, buttocks, foot, chest and groin area.

Earlier in the court case, jurors heard Aguirre's voice as the 911 call he placed was played. In it, Aguirre explains that Gabriel became unconscious while playing with his brother.

But that call came after Aguirre said he tried first aid and sprayed Gabriel with water.

"He said, 'hey, he's unconscious.' So we put him in the shower, put cold water, and right now I took him out and he didn't respond," Aguirre said in the emergency call.

During an interview with police that was also played in court earlier in the trial, Aguirre confessed that he had punched Gabriel so many times he lost count.

Aguirre's defense aims to prove that the death was accidental and that Gabriel's mother, Pearl, could have inflicted the torture. The judge, however, rejected a defense request to present evidence of her past acts of violence.

Pearl will be tried separately, and so will four former social workers whose alleged failures and falsifications of records amount to child felony abuse, according to the district attorney.

The defense for Aguirre will begin Monday. Both he and Pearl face the death penalty if convicted.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusetorturemurderbb guncourt casetrialPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Lasorda has blunt message for Roberts
LA homeless would be paid to pick up trash under proposal
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
Show More
Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
Victims stabs suspect in Placentia home-invasion robbery
World Series 2017: Game 7 stats
FBI locates 2nd man wanted for questioning in NYC attack
More News
Top Video
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Lasorda has blunt message for Roberts
More Video