Panorama City resident opens fire on intruders during violent home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeowner opened fire on armed intruders during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Panorama City. (KABC)

By
PANORAMA CITY, Cailf. (KABC) --
A homeowner opened fire on armed intruders during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Panorama City.

As many as seven masked suspects, wielding firearms and stun guns, stormed into a home in the 8000 block of Broadleaf Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several victims were pinned down and assaulted during the incident, investigators said. None of them was seriously injured.

One of the victims told ABC7 that a family member opened fire on the intruders, sending them fleeing into the surrounding neighborhood. The suspects remained at large; it was unclear if any of them were struck by gunfire.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinglapdlos angeles police departmenthome invasionPanorama CityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
VIDEO: Off-duty NJ state trooper saves choking man
Trump coy on what's coming out on JFK assassination
Dodgers lose to Astros, 7-6, in World Series Game 2
Mark Halperin off air following sex harassment claims
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Mama bear, cub take stroll through Altadena school
Serial burglary suspect sought in Brentwood
Show More
Doctor gets teen cancer patient tickets to World Series
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
300 Sun Valley homes vulnerable to mudslides after La Tuna Fire
Brush fire, apartment fire extinguished near Dodger Stadium
OC students call for re-branding of Confederate mascot
More News
Top Video
Palmdale boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Mama bear, cub take stroll through Altadena school
VIDEO: Off-duty NJ state trooper saves choking man
More Video