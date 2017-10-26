A homeowner opened fire on armed intruders during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Panorama City.As many as seven masked suspects, wielding firearms and stun guns, stormed into a home in the 8000 block of Broadleaf Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Several victims were pinned down and assaulted during the incident, investigators said. None of them was seriously injured.One of the victims told ABC7 that a family member opened fire on the intruders, sending them fleeing into the surrounding neighborhood. The suspects remained at large; it was unclear if any of them were struck by gunfire.