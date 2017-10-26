PANORAMA CITY, Cailf. (KABC) --A homeowner opened fire on armed intruders during a home invasion early Thursday morning in Panorama City.
As many as seven masked suspects, wielding firearms and stun guns, stormed into a home in the 8000 block of Broadleaf Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Several victims were pinned down and assaulted during the incident, investigators said. None of them was seriously injured.
One of the victims told ABC7 that a family member opened fire on the intruders, sending them fleeing into the surrounding neighborhood. The suspects remained at large; it was unclear if any of them were struck by gunfire.