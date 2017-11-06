EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2607190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

The pastor of the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where dozens were killed and dozens more injured when a man walked into the building and opened fire, said his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy said he was not at the church Sunday morning when the shooting took place. His youngest daughter, Annabelle, was.Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma at the time. The pastor was driving back to Sutherland Springs when he spoke to ABC News.According to Pomeroy, every one of his family's close friends is among the deceased.Pomeroy said he wants the world to know that his daughter Annabelle was "one very beautiful special child."