Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting

Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, was killed in the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, her parents confirmed. (Provided)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
The pastor of the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where dozens were killed and dozens more injured when a man walked into the building and opened fire, said his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy said he was not at the church Sunday morning when the shooting took place. His youngest daughter, Annabelle, was.

Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma at the time. The pastor was driving back to Sutherland Springs when he spoke to ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.



According to Pomeroy, every one of his family's close friends is among the deceased.

Pomeroy said he wants the world to know that his daughter Annabelle was "one very beautiful special child."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingTexas
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
Man describes chasing Texas church shooter with armed citizen
US soldier killed in Afghanistan was from Simi Valley
Family of Santa Monica party bus shooting victim speaks out
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Critics call for legislation, not prayers after church shooting
Video shows 5 Brea officers rescue man from burning car
Consumer Reports call for better sunroof regulations amid safety risk
Show More
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos