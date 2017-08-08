Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point

#LIVE: Whale swims directly under paddleboarder in Dana Point Harbor https://t.co/u5lTveArpy pic.twitter.com/9IyzaAOhIQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 8, 2017

Harbor patrol trying to usher baby #whale out of #DanaPoint harbor. Using hoses. Just swam right by me. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/8xfWKhMKlE — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 8, 2017

A baby gray whale was spotted swimming close to shore in Dana Point Harbor near Baby Beach on Tuesday.The whale didn't seem to be in any obvious distress, though it was getting pretty close to shore. It swam directly under several paddleboarders and kayakers.Orange County Sheriff's Department officials were seen trying to usher the whale out of the harbor using hoses.It appears the same whale may have also been spotted Monday as it surfaced in a Carlsbad lagoon.Residents on the beach and paths spotted the 15-foot juvenile gray whale swimming in the afternoon.They said the baby seemed to be playing in the shallow waters. It eventually drew a crowd of nearly 300 spectators.SeaWorld experts went to the area and said the whale appeared to be fine.After hanging out in the lagoon for a while, the whale swam back out to sea.