PETS & ANIMALS

La Puente woman reunites with missing dog 7 years later

Tara Quinones said she knows someone out there provided care for Rosita during the past seven years and would consider reuniting that person with her dog.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. --
A La Puente woman was able to reunite with her long-lost dog after seven years apart thanks to a microchip embedded in the missing pet.

Tara Quinones lost her dog Rosita years ago when the frightened Dachshund mix escaped through a gate during a fireworks show.

This week, Rosita turned up at a shelter about 30 miles away in Jurupa Valley, where officials used the chip to alert Quinones.

Quinones first met Rosita while working as a veterinary technician, making sure the dog was altered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Although excited to reunite with her now-11-year-old pet, Quinones said she knows someone out there provided care for Rosita and would consider reuniting that person with her dog.

"She's obviously been loved all these years," Quinones said. "I checked online to see if anyone was missing her, but was not successful."

If Rosita's most recent caretaker wants to connect with Quinones, that person can contact her through Riverside County Animal Services at shelterinfo@rivco.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalmissing dogreunionJurupa ValleyRiverside CountyLa PuenteLos Angeles County
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom
Ex-Palos Verdes HS student acquitted in 2017 fatal shooting
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Mistaken identity leads to physical arrest of Victorville man
More News