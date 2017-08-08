PETS & ANIMALS

Sequoia National Park hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News viewer Brian McKinney captured video of a terrifying encounter with a mountain lion last week. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Brian McKinney captured video of a terrifying encounter with a mountain lion on a High Sierra trail in California's wilderness.

McKinney and his hiking partner, Sam Vonderheide, were backpacking the High Sierra trail at Sequoia National Park when they came within feet of the mountain lion. They tried scaring it off, but the lion wasn't fazed.

In the video, the two men freeze upon seeing the animal, and one can be heard asking, "What are we supposed to do?"

The two wound up just walking away, and the lion didn't give chase. They showed this video to a biologist at the park who speculated that the mountain lion just finished hunting and wasn't interested.

Wildlife biologist Daniel Gammons said the men did the right thing by staying calm. Biologists say you should make yourself appear big by waving your arms overhead and scare off the animal, as the men did.

"The big thing these visitors did right was that they didn't panic and run," Gammons said. "Probably the most important message to get out to visitors is not to act like prey if they encounter a mountain lion."

The hikers went home safely but say they didn't sleep much that night.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalhikingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Baby penguin reunited with parents at Aquarium of the Pacific
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
President Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Former LAUSD food director charged with embezzling
Show More
Bel Air estate listed as most expensive home in America
Carlos Vela to join Los Angeles Football Club
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to more than $300M
Ballistic backpacks, laptop cases made to stop gunfire
More News
Top Video
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
More Video