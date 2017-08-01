WATCH: Mako shark surprises passengers aboard boat in OC

A spectacular close encounter with a mako shark out of Dana Point over the weekend was caught on camera.The crew and guests on the "San Mateo" got a private show from a mako shark when it came within feet of the boat.As the crew worked on the line, the captain said it began putting on a show, jumping out of the water."My deckhand Steven ran up to the bow with a mackerel and the fish bit it immediately, put on a hell of a show," said Capt. Bo Daniel of Dana Wharf Sports Fishing and Whale Watching.Daniel spotted the shark while leading a trip for Dana Wharf. They were looking for yellow tail, but the shark took the bait.