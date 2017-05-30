An abused and handicapped pug from Iran is now safe and sound in Southern California thanks to the "pug queen."Izabella St. James is known as the "pug queen" on Facebook by her 30,000 followers. She rescues, rehabilitates and adopts pugs from all over the Southland and other states.The rescued pug was left on the side of the road in Iran after being abused and suffering a broken neck. "Another pug lover from New Orleans flew to Tehran to bring the little canine to safety in the United States."Puggy" met Izabella on Monday night after enduring a flight from Tehran to Frankfurt, Germany, then another 12-hour flight to Los Angeles.