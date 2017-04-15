PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the giraffe gives birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
After much anticipation, April the giraffe gave birth at a New York zoo on Saturday morning as hundreds of thousands of viewers watched a livestream of the moment.

The camera feed, watched live by at least 1.2 million people on YouTube, shows the proud mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village in upstate New York.

April, who is 15 years old, had the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:


April was pregnant for 16 months, just over the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gave birth, her calf's front hooves came out first, followed by the snout. He or she is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with the livestream. Now that the calf has been born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf.

Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animalsanimal newscaught on camerau.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth
Kangaroos spotted on golf course
One-day-old goats in sweaters!
Monkey flips over cat's tablet
More Pets
Top Stories
Loved ones honor teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Man shot to death at Palms CVS parking lot
Victorville deputies raid alleged cockfighting operation
Trump supporters rally in Westwood
Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message spotted in Beverly Hills
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
California recycling-fraud sting nets $20K in used containers, 2 arrests
Show More
2 men convicted of killing Pasadena coach get life sentences
'Star Wars' fans celebrate at convention as new trailer released
Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Montebello district rescinds remaining 100 pink slips for teachers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos