PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth to calf

(Animal Adventure Park)

NEW YORK --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment.

A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand at 6 feet tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf.

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animals
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PETS
Pet of the week: 2-month-old terrior mix named Leah
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Watch a cute, rare reptile hatch
Pet of the week: 7-year-old poodle mix named Buddy
More Pets
Top Stories
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
Coroner confirms body found in LA River is Elias Rodriguez
VIDEO: Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested at West Covina PD
$20,000 reward offered in Canyon Country hit-and-run that killed teen
Tuesday marks 20th anniversary of NoHo shootout
SoCal Jewish centers evacuated after fake bomb threats
Pet of the week: 2-month-old terrior mix named Leah
Show More
San Fernando Valley seeing string of sophisticated burglaries
2 sentenced for threatening violence at black child's party in Ga.
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
Off-duty officer who fired gun during OC fight w/ teens named
1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos