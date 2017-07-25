Mechanic Gilbert Garcia at Boulevard Paint and Body in Mission Hills helped disassemble Cary Kievman's truck to retrieve his pet boa constrictor Coco.

Coco needed a break.The four-foot boa constrictor had been cooped up in his cage for three days, so owner Cary Kievman decided to take him for a little ride.That may have been a mistake.As the Moorpark man took Coco for a drive in his truck, the pet snake slithered around and managed to get wrapped up inside the back paneling - and didn't seem able or willing to come out.That's when the folks at Boulevard Paint and Body in Mission Hills got a fairly unusual call for assistance.Service tech Gilbert Garcia disassembled the back of the truck - very carefully - and managed to find the snake wrapped around a wiring harness.He wasn't so much worried about the snake hurting him as he was about him accidentally harming the snake."It just takes time," Garcia said. "It takes a little bit of time and care in this case because I didn't want to really hurt the snake."Kievman was glad he didn't have to come home and tell his kids he lost the family's pet.He was also grateful for the assistance provided by Boulevard - at no charge."They were great. They didn't take my money," Kievman said. "They spent hours working on my car. And that doesn't happen."This isn't the first time Coco has managed to escape. About nine months ago firefighters were called in to help rescue him. Now Kievman says, the boa won't be allowed out of his cage alone.