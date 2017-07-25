PETS

Pet boa constrictor gets trapped inside SoCal man's truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Mechanic Gilbert Garcia at Boulevard Paint and Body in Mission Hills helped disassemble Cary Kievman's truck to retrieve his pet boa constrictor Coco.

By
MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Coco needed a break.

The four-foot boa constrictor had been cooped up in his cage for three days, so owner Cary Kievman decided to take him for a little ride.

That may have been a mistake.

As the Moorpark man took Coco for a drive in his truck, the pet snake slithered around and managed to get wrapped up inside the back paneling - and didn't seem able or willing to come out.

That's when the folks at Boulevard Paint and Body in Mission Hills got a fairly unusual call for assistance.

Service tech Gilbert Garcia disassembled the back of the truck - very carefully - and managed to find the snake wrapped around a wiring harness.

He wasn't so much worried about the snake hurting him as he was about him accidentally harming the snake.

"It just takes time," Garcia said. "It takes a little bit of time and care in this case because I didn't want to really hurt the snake."

Mechanic Gilbert Garcia at Boulevard Paint and Body in Mission Hills helped disassemble Cary Kievman's truck to retrieve his pet boa constrictor Coco.



Kievman was glad he didn't have to come home and tell his kids he lost the family's pet.

He was also grateful for the assistance provided by Boulevard - at no charge.

"They were great. They didn't take my money," Kievman said. "They spent hours working on my car. And that doesn't happen."



This isn't the first time Coco has managed to escape. About nine months ago firefighters were called in to help rescue him. Now Kievman says, the boa won't be allowed out of his cage alone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petssnaketrucksMoorparkVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: 8-month-old terrier mix named Ashley
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
149 dogs rescued from South Korean 'dog eating' festival
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
More Pets
Top Stories
Helium-tanker crash closes EB 10 Fwy near 605
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
Woman shot, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Jefferson Park
Ohio set to end 3-year hiatus with execution of child killer
SoCal men convicted for posing as cops, assaulting women
Suspected street race causes 6-car crash in Woodland Hills
LA deputy being investigated over alleged misconduct w/ teen cadet
Show More
Florida teen wins $500 a week for life in lottery
20 million mosquitoes to be released in CA
Congressman Schiff says he felt Trump 'slimed' him in latest tweet diss
Smuggled cobras shipped to U.S. in potato-chip cans
SoCal families targeted in 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
More News
Top Video
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
Suspected street race causes 6-car crash in Woodland Hills
LA deputy being investigated over alleged misconduct w/ teen cadet
More Video