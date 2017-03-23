PETS

Puppy Palooza adoption event for National Puppy Day

Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC7 has 19 puppies up for adoption as part of our 4th annual Puppy Palooza event in honor of National Puppy Day.


The puppies will be available for adoption at noon at the North Central Animal Shelter, located 3201 Lacy Street. You can reach the North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1416. You'll want to have the pooch's ID number handy, which can be found on the dog's photo in the gallery above.

The adoption cost starts at $102, which does not include the registration fee. The dogs' vaccines are up to date, and each puppy will be microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Helpful SoCal Honda Dealers will be providing bowls and leashes for the puppies.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
