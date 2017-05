An Altadena homeowner got a cute, but scary surprise in her backyard when she found a mother bear and a cub.The woman quickly grabbed her iPad to record the situation. The mother bear scaled the fence, but her cub couldn't climb back up.In the video, the mother bear attempts to scoop up her baby a few times while she leans over the fence.The homeowner said after a few minutes of the cub struggling to get to his mama, he grabbed a vine and flopped over the top.