A Canadian TV news crew captured video of a man plunging into an icy pond to rescue his dog, Cosmo.Duncan McIver's dog had plunged through thin ice into frigid water near Edmonton, Alberta.After he jumped in after Cosmo, McIver then faced a race against time to get back to safety.They both made it out safely, but were soaked and shivering."It's a split second thing, you're not going to just let him die, right? As soon as the ice broke, I went right in. I don't know, I think most people would do the same thing for their dogs," McIver said.The journalists who captured McIver saving Cosmo were working on a story about the dangers of thin ice.