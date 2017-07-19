Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor, the Republican lawmaker's office announced Wednesday.On Friday, McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Phoenix in Arizona. Tissue pathology revealed a cancerous tumor was associated with the blood clot.The senator and his family are looking at treatment options, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, Mayo Clinic officials said.Doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.McCain's office also released the following statement, saying the 80-year-old appreciates the outpouring of support he has received."Daughter Meghan McCain spoke out about the news on Twitter, saying her father is the toughest person she knows, and the disease "will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 years.